NewstalkZB and Radio Sport have secured live radio broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, providing the centrepiece of New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) multi-platform, 24/7 coverage from Japan.

The two NZME stations are the official radio broadcasters of the World Cup, where New Zealand rugby fans can hear all the New Zealand Rugby World Cup games live as part of the 48-game broadcast schedule.

From Tokyo to Yokohama, Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden will be in Japan to commentate live across Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport's 64 frequencies, and digitally through nzherald.co.nz and iHeart Radio.

"Nigel is the voice of rugby in New Zealand, having called more than 100 rugby tests," said NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie. "He was at Eden Park for the 2011 triumph and at Twickenham for the last Cup victory too. Of course, we expect his commentary for the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final in Yokohama will have New Zealand lining up for a three-peat."

NZME's NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport will be the home of rugby for the six-week tournament, with an unbeatable line-up of rugby experts and columnists.

NZME has called up Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde and former All Blacks Buck Shelford and Leon MacDonald into the team for their expert analysis and inside knowledge.

Joining Yalden in Japan will be NZME rugby journalists Patrick McKendy, Liam Napier, Elliott Smith, Gregor Paul and videographer Mark Mitchell. With a diverse range of columnists adding even more spice, NZME is promising unique and insightful coverage in digital, print and broadcast.

"New Zealanders' passion for their rugby stretches well beyond the games themselves. We've lined up New Zealand's top rugby reporters, analysts and writers to ensure Kiwi rugby fans don't miss a thing. From dodgy refereeing decisions, controversial player selections, to the passion and excitement of the matches, we've got this covered," said Currie.

"With several New Zealand matches played in the evening timeslots, much of New Zealand will be waking up hungry for Cup news. We're all over that too with our teams of journalists dedicated to hunting out all the Cup action and reaction on nzherald.co.nz, Newstalk ZB, Radio Sport and all of NZME's music radio networks too.

"Our NZ Herald Premium subscribers will have an even closer view, with insightful and exclusive features, a special newsletter and rich statistics to take them inside New Zealand's national game."

