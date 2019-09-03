New Zealand's Athletics World Championships team will have a few notable omissions in Doha this month.

Pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has withdrawn from the event and will return to New Zealand as she continues to fully recover from a hamstring niggle.

McCartney made a long awaited return to competition at the recent Diamond League event in Paris, where she failed to get past the first mark of 4.25 metres.

However, with the Tokyo Olympics next year, McCartney feels it isn't worth risking further damage to her hamstring with performing at Tokyo of higher importance than the World Championships.

Long distance runners Jake and Zane Robertson also won't feature at the World Championships so they can focus on their Olympic preparations as well.