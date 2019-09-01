A big weekend of First XV rugby has locked in the teams who will be attending the National Top 4 in Palmerston North this weekend. Herschel Freuan covers off the teams who will be fighting it out to be crowned the best in the country, and how they sealed their spot this weekend.

The Games

Chiefs Region

Hamilton Boys' High School are going back to the Top 4 for the eighth time in 10 years and have really claimed the title of being the most consistent team in First XV rugby. They qualified with a 32-12 win over Tauranga Boys' College who were very tidy and physical and had them on the back foot for parts of the first half. Tauranga were strong going into tackles and it was taking its toll on the Hamilton pack, who suffered some first-half injuries. Tauranga Boys' No 8 Melino Fotu and openside Veveni Lasaqa were everywhere on defence, but HBHS were just as solid, taking a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The second half was a completely different story, with Hamilton scoring right from the kick-off and staying on top. Mason Tupaea came off the bench at prop and had a strong game, as did captain Hakaria Richards-Coxhead. Lock Luke White was also very strong with Heath MacEwan and Danyon Bruton in the loose forwards.

With Luke Ale at No 12 making the line bend with his powerful running game, the game was open out on the edge, where hooker Matthew Dobbyn was dangerous as HBHS eventually ran away with a comfortable victory.

Matthew Dobbyn of Hamilton Boys.

Manurewa High School will join Hamilton Boys and Hamilton Girls down in Palmerston North after they won their game against Trident High School 34-10. Hamilton Girls also put on a scoring show, winning 65-5 against Rotorua Girls' High School.

Hurricanes Region

Hastings' match-up with Palmerston North was another big clash to watch, and a game that was expected to be close. Palmerston North are a team that grew from every game they played and after beating Scots College last week they were ready to get things going.

Hastings got things started early with heavy pressure and keeping the defence moving at pace, which caused a turnover and after 10 minutes Emil Crichton was bumping off defenders for their first points. Hastings Boys was flirting with line of being too physical, and silly penalties saw Ruben Love give Palmerston North the lead.

Emil Crichton of Hastings Boys.

Hastings picked up the pace and scored two tries through Year 11 winger Mefi Tupou. While Tupou is very quick, he had some help with the bounce of the ball and some quick hands. Love was kicking well though, and Hastings' lead at halftime was slender - up 17-15.

However, after halftime the game just opened up for Hastings, with Tupou getting his third try of the day and fullback Mercedes Hodge nabbing a double himself, as Hastings eventually took a 45-15 victory.

Feilding High School have again made it to the Co-ed Top 4 with a 51-6 win over Aotea College and the girls spot is filled by Manukura who had great games from Isabella Rewiri-Wharerau and Year 10 Mia Maraku in a 50-0 win over St Mary's College.

South Island Region

Both Otago Boys and Nelson College came into their clash on long droughts without having made the Top 4, so both played with purpose and pride. Otago were on attack early and should have scored within the first five minutes, but their dominance was rewarded with a dropped high ball, which was scooped up by Michael Manson to give them the lead after 12 minutes. Nelson College came back with a try of their own but at a bit of a cost, with captain Anton Segner taking a knock to the leg, but bravely playing on.

As the game went on, both sides battled for dominance at the rucks and Nelson College missed a few opportunities to score points. Otago were up 12-7 and looked good, until Nelson worked a move off the back of the scrum, going blindside and scoring on halftime to take a 14-12 lead.

Nico Barton of Nelson College.

The game was back and forth all the way to the end, but Nelson's No 10 Nico Barton really showed his talent, and proved pivotal in giving his side a thrilling 28-26 victory.

St Andrew's College stepped it up against Dunstan High School and will represent the South Island as the Co-ed School, after their 66-21 victory. Christchurch Girls' High School are coming to represent the South Island on the girls side, and will enjoy a good matchup against Onehunga High School.

Blues Region

King's College were again superb against Westlake Boys High School, and took a mammoth 63-25 victory. Aidan Morgan and Meihana Grindlay proved to be very important in this game, even though Grindlay spent some time in the bin. King's College will go through for the Blues in the Boys Nationals and will be joined by St Kentigern College who mean business right now, with their 88-7 thumping over Rangitoto College qualifying them for the Co-ed finals. St Kentigern College are looking forward to the Nationals with their full team together, and will also be joined by Onehunga High School's Girls First XV, who played Whangarei Girls High and won 44-15.

The Scores

BOYS:

BLUES:

King's College 63-25 Westlake Boys' High School

CHIEFS:

Hamilton Boys' High School 32-12 Tauranga Boys' College

HURRICANES:

Hastings Boys' High School 45-15 Palmerston North Boys' High School

SOUTH ISLAND:

Nelson College 28-26 Otago Boys' High School

CO-ED:

BLUES: St Kentigern College 88-7 Rangitoto College

CHIEFS: Manurewa High School 34-10 Trident High School

HURRICANES: Feilding High School 51-6 Aotea College

SOUTH ISLAND: St Andrew's College 66-21 Dunstan High School

GIRLS:

BLUES: Onehunga High School 44-15 Whangarei Girls' High School

CHIEFS: Hamilton Girls' High School 65-5 Rotorua Girls' High School

HURRICANES: Manukura 50-0 St Mary's College

SOUTH ISLAND: Christchurch Girls' High School had already qualified