COMMENT:

Jack Gleeson, the coach of the first All Black Grand Slam team in Britain, in 1978, once told me what happened when he helped select his first New Zealand team. He was the low man on the three selector totem pole, and the seniors, Ivan Vodanovich and Bob Duff, told him he could pick one player in the squad.

"After that, my job was to make the tea and take notes while they picked the rest," Gleeson said as we drove to Auckland together in the 1970s after a game in Whangarei.

Steve Hansen and his colleagues, Ian Foster

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the spirit of full disclosure....