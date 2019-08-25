Tom Walsh topped the 22m mark four times in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

A win and four puts over 22 metres, but Tom Walsh is still far from completely satisfied.

The Kiwi shot putter won the men's event at the latest Diamond League event in Paris yesterday by 33cm, off the back of a 22.44m heave.

Walsh's best effort came from his first attempt of the night but two other throws would have been good enough for the victory.

Advertisement

Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs of the United States finished second with a best of 22.11m, while Brazil's Darlan Romani finished third with 21.56m.

For Walsh it looks like he's peaking at the right time with the world championships looming in Doha at the end of next month. However the reigning world champion wasn't completely happy.

"It was a great start to nail it with the first throw and then back it up with another three good 22 metre throws was a positive.

"I'm pretty happy with that but I feel like I had a little bit left in the tank. So a little bit disappointed I didn't seal the deal," Walsh said.

"It's great and the fact I know there's more in the tank as well, is even better. To come out and be so consistent in the first competition in my build up to Doha, with four comps to go, is great. It means we were doing the right things in training over the last six to eight weeks."

The Commonwealth Games champion said his focus is to stay in the right state of mind when it comes to a smooth throwing motion that has been a main focus in training.

"The first four throws were nice and aggressive, smooth and what they need to be when I throw well. But the last two [no throws] were a bit pushy and too aggressive. I need to flow through position and not try and do things."

"When you're a goalkicker and you're kicking well you don't really think about it — it just happens. It's about trying to live in that flow state as much as you can and not think about what happens if you do nail it. Staying true to the things I've been working on in training."