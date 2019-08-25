While Central Bay of Plenty battled out their Stan Meads Cup semifinal on Kuirau Park yesterday, perched sideline was the glorious and time-honoured "ugliest" trophy in New Zealand rugby.

Glass encased, the Peace Cup returned to Rotorua for the first time in 15 years after Central beat Te Awamutu two weeks ago to break the Waikato side's vice-like grip on the challenge trophy after 28 successive encounters.

The cup turns 100 next year and looks every day of it.

On a permanent tilt, it looks like its has been taken to by a small hammer and in some ways it has. It's been dragged behind buses, battered, beaten, taped up, went missing for 12 years (found by a farmer), and thrown out of hotel rooms.

The Peace Cup - the ugliest trophy in New Zealand, at Kuirau Park yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

The cup's history is well documented.

It was donated by Mr R English, a Hamilton accountant and auditor for the Waikato Rugby Union in 1920 for the furtherance of rugby football at sub-union level.

A symbol of rugby sub-union supremacy in the Waikato, Thames Valley, King Country and Bay of Plenty regions, according to the New Zealand Rugby Museum in its early days it ranked only below the Ranfurly Shield in importance and drew large crowds and parochial support.

Special trains were put on to ferry away team supporters to Peace Cup games, with host towns often putting on street parades that made their way to the ground on game day.

Famously the cup was stolen in 2004.

The Peace Cup visits a Rotorua school in 2004. Photo / File

An excerpt from the New Zealand Rugby Museum website reads: "It was taken to a preliminary game between Hamilton and Te Awamutu to show case, and subsequently disappeared without trace at the after match function. A small storm of publicity followed and on the morning of the Peace Cup final, Kit Fawcett answered a knock on his front door.

"While no one was to be seen, a black rubbish bag sat on his doorstep. Inside was the Peace Cup, which was taken to the final."

Central Bay of Plenty will have the chance to hold on to the cup over summer and into its centenary year when they meet Te Awamutu in this weekend's Stan Mead Cup final in Rotorua after beating Cambridge yesterday.

And the "ugliest" trophy in New Zealand will be sideline to watch it unfold.

PEACE CUP WINNERS 1920 - 2018:

1920 - Thames

1921 - Thames

1922 - Thames

1923- Hamilton

1924 - Hamilton

1925 - Thames

1926 - Thames

1927 -Hamilton

1928 -Morrinsville

1929 -Hamilton

1930 - Hamilton

1931 - Matamata

1932 - Morrinsville

1933 - Morrinsville

1934 - Matamata

1935 -Morrinsville

1936 - Thames

1937 -Thames

1938 - Morrinsville

1939 - Matamata

1940 - Waihi

1941 - Pukekohe

1942 - Pukekohe

1943- Maniapoto

1944 - Hamilton

1945 - Morrinsville

1946 - Morrinsville

1947 - Morrinsville

1948 - Hauraki

1949 - Thames

1950- Hauraki

1951 - Rotorua

1952 - Rotorua

1953 - Rotorua

1954 - Rotorua

1955 - Matamata

1956 - Thames

1957 -Rotorua

1958 - Paeroa

1959 - Morrinsville

1960 - Morrinsville

1961 -Matamata

1962 -Paeroa

1963 -South Waikato

1964 - South Waikato

1965 -South Waikato

1966 - Thames

1967 - Te Awamutu

1968 - South Waikato

1969 - South Waikato

1970 - Cambridge

1971 - Rotorua

1972 - Rotorua

1973 - Rotorua

1974 - Morrinsville

1975 - Te Awamutu

1976 - Te Awamutu

1977 -South Waikato

1978 - Hamilton

1979 -South Waikato

1980 -Tauranga

1981 - Te Puke

1982 - Tauranga

1983 - Tauranga

1984 - South Waikato

1985 - South Waikato

1986 - Tauranga

1987 - Te Awamutu

1988 - Te Awamutu

1989 - Te Awamutu

1990 - Te Awamutu

1991 - Maniapoto

1992 - Maniapoto

1993 - Otorohanga

1994 - Maniapoto

1995 - Maniapoto

1996 - Matamata

1997 - Matamata

1998 - Te Awamutu

1999 - Western Bay of Plenty

2000 - Western Bay of Plenty

2001 - Central Bay of Plenty

2002 - Hamilton

2003 - Hamilton

2004 - Central Bay of Plenty

2005 - Te Awamutu

2006 - Te Awamutu

2007 -Hamilton

2008 - Hamilton

2009 – 2018 - Te Awamutu

2019 - Central Bay of Plenty