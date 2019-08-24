Follow live updates as the Warriors take on the Sharks in the NRL.

‌

The Warriors have some notable names returning from injury for their clash with the Sharks on Saturday night (5:00pm NZT).

Although their season is all but over, after the disappointing 42-6 loss to the Roosters on Sunday, the return of Issac Luke and David Fusitu'a will strengthen the team.

Centre Patrick Herbert also returns, and will add some attacking strike to the backline.

Advertisement

The Auckland team only has pride to play for, as their finals prospects disappeared with the result last weekend, unless some kind of miracle unfolds over the next three weeks.

But the squad need to end the season on a high, with some decent performances required to leave a positive impression of what has been a disappointing season.

Luke has been sorely missed, and is the club's only frontline hooker with Nathaniel Roache and Karl Lawton on the sidelines.

Jazz Tevaga did an admirable job against the Sea Eagles and worked hard, but the importance of the dummy half role in the modern game means it is difficult to play without a specialist.

Luke returns from a controversial three-match suspension, after being charged with a grade two offence for a dangerous throw against the Eels.

Fusitu'a makes his comeback from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the club's last five matches, after an injury suffered in the captain's run before the match against Cronulla in Wellington.

Herbert hasn't played at NRL level for almost two months as he recovered from a hamstring complaint.