All the 1st XV action in the Auckland 1A final between King's College and St Kents.

It's highly likely that both King's College and St Kentigern College will be at the National Top 4 in Palmerston North in September. Usually when it comes to the 1A Final one team goes through and the other misses out on a chance to be crowned the "King" of 1st XV in New Zealand, but this year St Kentigern has put their hand up to go the co-ed route, so that means King's College will go through to the National Top 4.

Before that though we still have a 1A Final to be played and a title to be won. King's have favouritism for two reasons. The first is that King's are able to play the full team that they have been playing with throughout this season, and then the second is that they won the first meeting 52-19 earlier in the season.

That was a long time ago but the fact remains that St Kentigern are without some players and they have to try and make up for that, having to stand down their new-to-school players for the finals after their drama earlier this year.

The positive part for St Kentigern is that they have made it to the final of the 1A when they shouldn't have made it into the semis. They also only lost one game in their six week new-to-school standdown at the start of the year, and that was an away game against King's College.

Last week, they were so dominant in the forwards, so aggressive in the tackle areas and the forward pack worked so hard as a pack. To beat King's, they need to focus on the forward pack and win the game by slowing down the rucks. King's are way too strong in the backline and once Dayton Iobu gets that ball going from halfback for King's that's when you see No 10 Aidan Morgan and centre Meihana Grindlay take over.

St Kentigern can't let Morgan and Grindlay get clean ball and time to set up movements and plays, and need to move up fast on defence, with openside Cam Church and blindside Will Bason timing passes and identifying ball carriers. Prop Tiaan Tauakipulu is still the main man for St Kentigern and he will need to be a massive influence in this game for his side to win the title.