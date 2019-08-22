Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has indicated he will return to the octagon in search of 'redemption, retribution and respect' after unflattering video footage surfaced last week.

The video, released by TMZ, showed a dispute between McGregor and an elderly man in a Dublin bar in April this year which ended with McGregor punching the patron in the face.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, McGregor addressed the incident and was quick to admit he was in the wrong.

"That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did.

"Although, five months ago it was, I tried to make amends and I made amends back then - still that does not even matter. I was in the wrong.

"I have to realise that's not the attitude or the behaviour of a leader, of a martial artist, of a champion so I must get my head screwed on and get back in the game; fight for redemption, retribution, respect – the things that made me the man I am, and that's what I will do."

McGregor's comments put an end to any questions of whether or not his MMA career was over after he announced he was retiring from the sport in March this year.

When asked about the announcement, McGregor clarified that he simply needed to take a little bit of time away from the sport.

"Sometimes you just need to take a step back. I don't think I could ever retire from this game in my life. I'll be fighting until the day I go out."

McGregor believed he and the UFC could come to an agreement to see him back inside the octagon before the end of the year and, with a number of fighters calling him out in the past year, he wouldn't have to look hard to find an opponent.