He looks set to star in another Rugby World Cup for the All Blacks, but Sonny Bill Williams' legacy still remains strong in the NRL.

Likely to be included in Steve Hansen's World Cup squad on Wednesday, Williams has also been announced in the NRL's team of the decade.

The 34-year-old cross-code star only played two NRL seasons this decade with the Sydney Roosters, but was still deemed worthy to be picked in the list by a panel of 23 league "legends".

Williams won one premiership title with the Roosters during his two-year stint in 2013 before returning to rugby to play for the All Blacks at the 2015 World Cup.

"Grateful and humbled to be named by legends of the game in the NRL team of the decade," Williams wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

"A kid from Aotearoa being recognised by some of the greats has me buzzing. Alhumdulliah."

Williams began his NRL career, at just 19, with the Bulldogs where he quickly became one of the stars of the sport, playing 73 games for the Canterbury side.

Williams, named on the bench by the judging panel, is joined by fellow Kiwis Jesse Bromwich and Jason Taumalolo who made the starting 13.

NRL.com's team of the decade (2010-2019) as chosen by 23 league legends:

Starting 13:

Billy Slater, Jarryd Hayne, Justin Hodges, Greg Inglis, Brett Morris, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, Matthew Scott, Cameron Smith, Jesse Bromwich, Boyd Cordner, Sam Burgess, Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange: Paul Gallen, Sonny Bill Williams, Luke Lewis, Jamie Lyon.