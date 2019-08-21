Conor McGregor reportedly had a secret meeting with his alleged pub fight victim after striking him in a disagreement over whiskey.

Video surfaced on TMZ Sports last week appearing to show McGregor hitting a 50-year-old man from Dublin after he reportedly refused a glass of whisky from the MMA star.

McGregor was reportedly unhappy when the local man told him "I don't want your whiskey".

According to The Sun, new CCTV footage shows McGregor leaving a taxi of the alleged victim. It is unclear what was discussed in the taxi.

According to a source close to the alleged victim, the man was left so shaken by the attack that he didn't leave his home for days.

"He didn't feel the pain of it at the time but the next day he was in bits. It was a proper hard hit," the source told the Irish Sunday Mirror.

"His face was very sore and he definitely knew he had been punched. He was very shook by the whole thing and didn't leave his house for days."

McGregor faces a minor assault charge and is summoned to appear at Dublin District Court in November.

If convicted, the 31-year-old fighter will be required to pay a fine.