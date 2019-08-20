Warning: Graphic image

Ronda Rousey is lucky to still have all her fingers.

The former UFC champion almost severed the middle finger on her left hand after a boat door fell on it while filming on the set of TV drama show 9-1-1 in what Rousey call a "freak accident."

The 32-year-old shared a graphic image of the gruesome injury on social media, and said had her bone and tendon reattached at hospital, but not raise the issue until after she had finished shooting the scene.

"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know sounds crazy, but I'm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I'm supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50 per cent range of motion back in 3 days. There's so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story."

Rousey, an Olympic medallist in judo and the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, left mixed martial arts in 2017 to launch her career as a professional wrestler with the WWE.

She successfully defended the UFC Women's bantamweight championship six times, before eventually losing it to American Holly Holm in Melbourne in 2015.