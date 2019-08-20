Warriors boss Cameron George has launched a stinging attack on some of his squad, accusing players of not trying during a disappointing 2019 season.

A clearly frustrated George gave 100 per cent backing to coach Stephen Kearney and said injuries had played a part in the team languishing outside the top eight with just three games remaining.

The Warriors take on the erratic Sharks in Sydney this Saturday with their top eight chances slim at best.

And some will have chief executive George's words ringing in their ears after a pathetic second half performance against the Roosters in Sydney.

Speaking to Radio Sport, George said the injury list forced coach Kearney to pick players who should have been dropped this year. He inferred the slack attitude existed on and off the field.

As to be expected, George did not name the offenders but suggested he may attempt to shift players on current contracts.

"You can't just move players – every party must agree," he said.

"But players signed here long term have got to put in and if they don't' we have that discussion with them.

"There are certainly some questions around the effort of certain players and performances throughout the year that will come under the microscope once we review the year.

"There's no doubt about that. I've seen it, Stephen's seen it. In the best way possible we've tried to make people accountable with the squad we could put on the park without jeopardising our chances too much.

"There is no justification for players who don't put in. Everyone is under the microscope.

"If effort doesn't meet our expectations here any player continually showing signs of that absolutely (could be cut).

"If we feel that people aren't putting in there's certainly no place in this environment for them on or off the field."

George said that "like everyone I'm disappointed we're not in a better position on the ladder" but removed Kearney from any blame.

"It's not Stephen Kearney's fault, I can assure you. Some players have got to step up and perform better," he said.

"The coach's job is to prepare… once they cross that line it becomes the players' responsibility.

"Injuries, a bit of luck and a lack of effort in certain areas at different times have come back to haunt us…we've got to fix that."

The club would make significant announcements soon as it looked to improve the scouting and development of young New Zealand players. He was determined and confident about leading the Warriors into longstanding success.

George said: "In reality this whole club needs to be turned on its head in certain areas…pathways for young kids from New Zealand have been neglected for many years."