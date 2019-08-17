COMMENT:

Their World Cup wake up banked away, the All Blacks will now head to Japan safe in the knowledge they are ready for the pressure cookers that await.

Exhale, New Zealand, the Bledisloe remains under lock and key for a 17th year – retaining the Webb Ellis crown is next on the agenda.

The nature of the passion and scrutiny surrounding the All Blacks is such that hysteria has long been a bedfellow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks are not unbeatable – nor are they in irreversible free-fall.

After backing themselves into a corner, albeit a comfortable one in the confines

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.