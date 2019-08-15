COMMENT:

Sky Sport Now promises fans the ability to watch sport "whenever and wherever it suits". Does Sky deliver on its promise? And is it worth the money?

Sky TV's new sports streaming service has been a long time coming.

The newly launched Sky Sport Now marks the television company's first genuine – in terms of quality, anyway – entry into the sports streaming market, with previous versions relying on outdated technology and limited access to its satellite TV offering.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sky was, and probably will continue to be for the foreseeable future, the king of live sport on traditional linear

Related articles:

Content

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Price

Quality

First impression review