In recent times, more and more sports bodies around the globe have taken the All Blacks' lead and tried to perform a haka as a form of challenge or simply to lift their team.

To a New Zealand audience, these adaptations are usually tough to watch.

The latest offering from the New York Jets is no exception.

The NFL team posted a video on Twitter of defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi, who spent two years in Auckland on a Mormon mission earlier in the decade, leading a handful of teammates in a rendition of Ka Mate during a recent practice.

Kaufusi was joined by fellow defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Nathan Shepherd, as well as linebackers Harvey Langi and Frankie Luvu.

The video received mixed reviews from the team's fans, with some calling for the team to adopt it for the season ahead, while others were unimpressed.

The Jets, who have former Cronulla Sharks fullback Valentine Holmes on their roster, are gearing up to try and improve on a rather dismal season in 2018. The side posted a 4-12 record last year to finish bottom of the AFC East division.