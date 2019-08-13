The Black Caps are back in action this week, taking on Sri Lanka in Galle, in the first of two tests. The tests double as the two sides' opening matches in the World Test Championship, and the first showdown begins tomorrow at 4.30pm. Niall Anderson runs through four key questions ahead of the test.

Can the Black Caps batsmen handle the spin?

A massive contrast awaits the New Zealand batsmen after largely seam-friendly wickets at the World Cup. In the last test played at Galle, between England and Sri Lanka, spin accounted for 79 per cent of the overs bowled,

