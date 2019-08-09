Michael McNab has won the golden ticket to ride Melody Belle when the champion mare returns at Te Rapa next Saturday.

McNab has been confirmed for the Horse of the Year in waiting in her comeback race, the Foxbridge Plate, which is shaping as an early season treat for punters.

Not only will the defending champion be there but so will her rock star stablemate Te Akau Shark, to be ridden by Te Akau's No.1 jockey Opie Bosson.

The Foxbridge is also likely to contain the find of the winter in Helena Baby and Easter winner Endless Drama, back from finishing third in the Stradbroke in Brisbane.

McNab has already tasted group one success on Melody Belle, having ridden her to win the Sires' Produce at Awapuni two years ago.

Te Akau boss David Ellis has been impressed by how hard Bosson and McNab have been working for the Matamata-based stable in the last five weeks.

"Opie and Michael have been riding an enormous amount of work for Te Akau," said Ellis.

"They then drive to Te Akau Stud where they have been training really hard in the gym for a minimum of an hour. I have never seen them look so fit so I am predicting a big season for them both."

Cross gets prime job

One of the young stars of New Zealand racing broadcasting has won the coveted role as main commentator in Canterbury.

Matt Cross will take over from Mark McNamara when the popular Australian returns home in a few weeks to work in New South Wales.

Already an established commentator and Trackside presenter, Cross will now be the regular caller at Riccarton and Addington harness. The job itself is one of the biggest in New Zealand racing broadcasting but comes with the added prestige of calling all the features of New Zealand Cup week.

The appointment is a win for New Zealand racing as Cross was almost lost to the local industry last season in favour of Hong Kong.

Lion roars

Stricken world champion thoroughbred Roaring Lion is on the improve. And although the high-priced stallion is not yet clear of harm after two recent operations forced upon him by a colic attack, he is out of hospital and back at Cambridge Stud.

Roaring Lion suffered the colic attack soon after arriving at Cambridge Stud two weeks ago and after initial fears for his life his condition has improved.

"We are not out of the woods yet but we can see the tree line," said David Redvers of Tweenhills Stud in the UK, where Roaring Lion will eventually return once fully recovered.