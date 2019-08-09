Natalie Wiegersma boasts many titles.

Olympian, missionary, student, coach and now, constable.

It sets the scene for what should be a story about setting goals and accomplishing dreams but for Wiegersma, that's far from reality.

Instead, the former New Zealand swimmer's journey from sport to the front line has been one led by chance and snap decisions.

It all started when Wiegersma first jumped in the pool for swimming lessons at age four.

Her only intention was to learn to swim so that the next time she visited family in the Netherlands, her grandad wouldn't have to fence off the

