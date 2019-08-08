It's that old tradition of working out if the Warriors can make the NRL playoffs.

The seven-win Warriors have been dubbed a 'mathematical chance' to still make the playoffs with five rounds left to play.

Stephen Kearney's side sit in 12th place on the NRL table, three points back from the eighth-placed West Tigers. But they face a tough run-in to end the season with games against the Sea Eagles, Roosters, Sharks, Rabbitohs and Raiders.

Here's something Warriors fans can hang onto. According to the NRL.com table predictor, the Warriors can finish as high as fifth place.

The most points the Warriors can finish on is 27, so the Storm (currently 34 points), Roosters (28), Raiders (28), Rabbitohs (28) are all out of reach.

But if they win the rest of their final five games they could earn a fifth v eighth clash against the Wests Tigers or the Panthers.

28 points has often been regarded as the marker to reach the NRL playoffs, it was the case from 2009-2016. However the last two seasons it was 30 and 32 respectively.

For it to happen the in-form Sea Eagles, who the Warriors face tomorrow tonight, must lose their final five matches. The fourth-placed Rabbitohs would also need to go 0-5 to end the season while the Eels and Panthers can only afford one more victory.

It's of course a massive long-shot but at least maths says there is certainly a chance.

If the Warriors don't win tomorrow, then the highest they can finish is eighth.

How the NRL table 'could' end up