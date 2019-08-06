Sir Brian Lochore's love for the All Blacks ran so deep that he was more worried about the team than making a fuss about himself even on his deathbed.

The former test captain, World Cup-winning coach and All Blacks selector died on Saturday after a battle with bowel cancer, with his life set to be celebrated in his home town of Masterton tomorrow.

Lochore was a massive part of the All Blacks environment both past and present, and All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster said the team's management group had discussed how they would honour Lochore and whether to travel home for the funeral.

With the side currently in Perth preparing for this weekend's first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies, before he passed Lochore had made it clear he didn't want to affect the team's preparations.

Advertisement

"As a group, and we've worked it through… to be fair BJ's had an influence on that himself, before he passed away," Foster said.

"He was almost apologetic that he was going to disrupt our week."

The All Blacks will be represented at Lochore's funeral by mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka who will make the trip back from Perth to attend on the team's behalf.

"That's going to be a special thing for us," Foster said of being represented at Lochore's funeral.

"He's a very special human being. Forget about a rugby man, he's a very special human being. There's a massive sense of loss in the team. Even for those who didn't know him, you kind of feel like you did.

"Just the humility and humbleness — he's done himself and his family immensely proud with his life and we're all hurting for it."

The 78-year-old Lochore played 25 tests (68 matches) for New Zealand at No 8 and lock from 1964 to 1971 and is survived by his wife, Lady Pam, their children David, Joanne and Sandra, and their eight grandchildren.

Lady Pam and the couple's children said they were mourning, but relieved his suffering had ended. They wanted to express their gratitude for the care and support the family has received since Lochore's diagnosis.

Advertisement

It was not his first battle with cancer. In April 2017 he revealed he had beaten two different types of cancer in a year - after being diagnosed with melanoma and prostate cancer during in 2016.