NFL great Tom Brady has signed a new deal to stay with the New England Patriots and now he's selling his house.

Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele have put their custom-built five bedroom, seven bathroom mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts on the market for US$39.5m (NZ$60.5m).

It includes a three-car garage, a circular driveway that holds up to 20 vehicles, wine room, gym, spa and an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden. It also features a detached barn-inspired guest house, with yoga studio, full bath, sleeping loft, and walls that open up for natural air circulation provide a 'zen-like experience'.

Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, has signed a two-year, US$70 million (NZ$107m) extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele's home is on the market. Photo / coldwellbankerhomes.com

Brady will get an US$8 million raise in 2019, when he'll make US$23 million. The extension also calls for him to make US$30 million in 2020 and US$32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.

Brady, who led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, is one of just four players to win six NFL titles. The others all played for Vince Lombardi's mighty Green Bay Packers teams in the 1960s: Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg and their teammate, Fuzzy Thurston.

Brady and the Patriots open defense of their latest Super Bowl title against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Usually, the champion kicks off the season but that honour goes to Green Bay and Chicago this year as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.