It never takes much to correct a stuttering All Blacks team and this week, it will be just one simple factor that should act as a magic wand and deliver the urgency and accuracy that wasn't on view in Wellington.

That ingredient is a sense of occasion and the certainty that the first Bledisloe Cup test in Perth matters.

Whether All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was right to publicly downgrade the opening two Rugby Championship games to warm-up status – intelligence-gathering exercises where outcome was deemed less important than performance – is moot.

He did and the performances duly reflected

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.