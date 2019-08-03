All Blacks loose forward Vaea Fifita will play through personal tragedy in his quest to make the squad for next month's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Coach Steve Hansen confirmed Fifita will travel with the team to Perth despite the recent death of his brother, Alfred 'AJ' Mapa, in a river accident.

"Obviously you've all heard the news around Vaea," Hansen said at Auckland airport before departing for the first Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Perth next Saturday. "It's incredibly sad his brother passing. We pass on our condolences to his family but he is travelling and we'll get round to him."

Mapa, Fifita's half-brother, died last Saturday after failing to resurface when he jumped from a bridge into the Provo River in Utah. Emergency services found the 21-year-old's body three hours later.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Fifita posted a message to his late brother on Twitter.

"I can't believe that you're gone little brother," he wrote. "It hurts so much. You've been called by God to be with him. Although it's tough and we are struggling to understand why you had to go so young but I know you're in a better place. I miss you so much man."

I can’t believe that you’re gone little brother😭.It hurts so much. You’ve been called by God to be with him. Although it’s tough and we are struggling to understand why you had to go so young but I know you’re in a better place. I miss you so much man. RIP MY LIL BRO❤️#ourangel pic.twitter.com/4sJDp4GhnA — Vaea Fifita (@VaeaFifita) July 28, 2019

The grieving All Black, who played against the Springboks and the Pumas last month, will likely feature against the Wallabies after Hansen confirmed fellow loose forward Luke Jacobson and first-five Josh Ioane (who was added to the squad for development purposes) were both out with concussion and won't be travelling with the team.

Hansen admitted to some concern over Jacobson's mystery head knock but said no replacement loose forwards will be called in as cover.

"We've got enough players," said Hansen. "That's why we took the big squad. Obviously there are concerns [about Jacobson]. It's like all concussions, you've just got to take your time and when they're ready to play and train you bring them back.

"We're not sure with Lukey. He doesn't recall anything, but he's had a concussion before. It just may be a form that has decided to come back. We'll take our time with him and get him sorted and go from there."

The All Blacks – who have three tests remaining before the World Cup – are hoping the concussed duo will be back available for the second Bledisloe Cup test in Eden Park a week after the Perth clash.