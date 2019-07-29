Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Top 15 1st XV games for the week

Hastings Boys' High School vs Hamilton Boys' High School

The best game of the week is in the Super 8 Competition in Hamilton. These are the two top teams and a lot weighs on this game for Hamilton Boys'. Hamilton have already lost a game to Rotorua Boys' and need to get a win this week to ensure they get to play in the finals next week - again against Hastings. The positive for Hamilton is that Rotorua lost last week to Palmerston North Boys' and so their records will be the same in terms of wins and loses. Hamilton match up well with Hastings player for player. Both teams play an expansive game, and the backs and forwards mix together well. Hastings seem to handle big teams with big players but struggle a bit to match up well with similar teams to their size.

Guy Lansdown of Hamilton Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

Otago Boys' High School vs Southland Boys' High School

Advertisement

Southland Boys' need to win this and have been waiting for their chance to avenge the last loss to Otago Boys'. Both teams have had a good number of players in the Highlanders under-18 team so they know how each other play and it will make for some good rugby. Otago have not lost a game since the preseason and you could say they are due for a loss. Otago will play forwards tight, single out lone defenders and crash the rucks for quick ball. Southland need to play a quick defence and meet them with physical hits as they touch the ball.



King's College vs Dilworth School

King's have taken the lead in the 1A competition and look to hold that position to the end of the season. King's have been looking great and the team is really starting to move better as a unit. Dilworth are trying avoid finishing in the bottom two and having to play in the relegation round.

St Kentigern College vs Auckland Grammar School

Things dont get easier for Auckland Grammar following their loss to St Peter's College, with a St Kentigern College side that has only gotten stronger next on the schedule. Auckland Grammar need to go back to the film room, and work out and fix the problem areas before Saturday. If they don't, St Kentigern College could make this a real ugly game.

Sacred Heart College vs St Peter's College

St Peter's College is on another run could make it into the postseason if everything turns out right for them. They need to win every game, gain max points in the two last games and hope that Auckland Grammar or Sacred Heart lose both of their final games. Sacred Heart are feeling strong right now and are not looking like a team that is just hanging on. They have come off a massive win over Mt Albert Grammar School and are running smoothly at the moment.

Rotorua Boys' High School vs New Plymouth Boys' High School

The worst thing happened for the boys from Rotorua and that was losing on the road last week to Palmerston North. Rotorua are a better team then Palmerston North but you still have to play the game and in the Super 8 it really is one game at a time. If you go into any game thinking about next week, you're most likely going to lose. Rotorua still have a shot, but need Hastings to win against Hamilton by a big margin.

Nelson College vs Lincoln Combined

Nelson College are flying high right now and are going with the wind. They have a solid team and it is hard to see them lose a game anytime soon. Lincoln Combined is a rugby program in the works and might not be in the same league as Nelson right now. Lincoln needs Nelson to have their worst trip of the season while also playing the best rugby they have to offer.

Scots College's Roderick Solo. Photo / Supplied

Scots College vs St Patrick's College Town

St Patrick's Town suffered a close loss to St Patrick's Silverstream on Wednesday and will need to brush that off fast. They still hold the top spot on the ladder but cannot have another loss from here on out because they could even lose their claims to a home semifinal. Scot's College are a very athletic team that can run teams off the field. St Patrick's have played well all year and can't drop that standard now.

St Bede's College vs Mid Canterbury

St Bede's College looks strong going into the semifinals in the next few weeks. The coaching staff have done a great job with the roster and covering injuries; trusting their reserves to fill in and they have shown up. A strong bench is what you want in 1st XV rugby and St Bede's College have that.

Dominic Gardiner from St Bede's College. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch Boys' High School vs Rangiora High School

Christchurch Boys' won on Saturday against top of the table St Andrew's College and restored a lot of faith back into their team. Rangiora High School is no joke and they will score on you all day if you take them lightly. All the boys knows each other and so they know where the danger is coming from but need to be focused and switched on to execute at game time. Rangiora is fighting to get into that top end of the table and will need every win from now on.

Kelston Boys' High School vs Mt Albert Grammar School

It's a simple equation for Kelston right now - they need maximum points. They need to win and win by a lot in every game. They are just outside the top four but need everything to go their way. They are the better team player for player, they just need to play like that and show us all that they are.

De La Salle College vs Aorere College

Sadly for the boys from La Salle they cant make the top four. However, they have been a strong team all year and will want to finish strong in their last two games. This will be the hardest hitting game this week.

The Scout's power rankings:

1. Hastings Boys' High School

2. Otago Boys' High School

3. Hamilton Boys' High School

4. King's College

5. St Kentigerns College

6. Auckland Grammar School

7. Sacred Heart College

8. Rotorua Boys' High School

9. Nelson College

10. Scots College

11. St Bedes College

12. St Peter's College

13. Christchurch Boys' High School

14. Kelston Boys' High School

15. De La Salle College