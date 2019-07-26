Kodi Nikorima has been ruled out of the Warriors side to face Parramatta on Saturday after failing to overcome an ankle injury.

Chanel Harris-Tavita will start the match at five-eighth, while Adam Keighran comes into the 17.

It's a significant loss for the Auckland team, as Nikorima has been in strong form over the last two weeks, with his experience and raw pace adding plenty to the Warriors' offensive threat.

But Harris-Tavita is a promising player, and has already shown this season a capacity to handle the big occasion.

Nikorima strained ankle ligaments in the act of scoring the Warriors' second try in their 19-18 win over the Sharks in Wellington.

He has been in a moon boot since the end of that game, and didn't participate in training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Kiwis half travelled to Sydney with the team but hasn't passed fitness tests.

Harris-Tavita made his debut in round four against the Titans and played four more games in the halves before Nikorima's arrival in May. The 20-year-old has featured over the last two weeks off the interchange bench.

Keighran hasn't been sighted in first grade since the round three loss to the Sea Eagles in Christchurch.