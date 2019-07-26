Arsenal football players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were reportedly targeted in a carjacking attack by knife-wielding men on mopeds in London.

Footage shows Ozil racing down Golders Green Rd in his black Mercedes G-Class SUV as two alleged robbers on mopeds chased him, according to The Sun.

Kolasinac can then be seen leaping from the $180,000 car and fighting off the armed men with his bare hands.

Ozil abandoned the car and fled on foot before taking refuge in a nearby restaurant.

Staff at restaurant Likya immediately rushed to his defence and helped chase away the robbers.

"It was totally mad and strange. His car was standing there empty in the middle of the road with its door hanging open. It is very distinctive, with gold trim," a witness told the Daily Mail.

"Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives. He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.

"I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail. They didn't take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long-sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out. It was really creepy.

"God knows what would have happened if they'd caught him. It looked to me like he'd have been hacked to shreds and he clearly thought so too."

The woman says police did not take long to arrive.

"As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off. The police were there shortly afterwards and the road was almost blocked off.

"It was totally surreal, just surreal and strange. You don't expect something like that to happen at any time, particularly the mid-afternoon."