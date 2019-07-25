The Auckland Tuatara are running it back.

After a promising start to their tenure in the Australian Baseball League last year, the club will welcome back a trio of local cornerstones as they look to take another step forward.

Star outfielder Max Brown, infielder Luke Hansen and pitcher Jimmy Boyce have agreed to new deals with the Tuatara and will return for the 2019-20 season.

Brown, who was given the nickname of 'Bambi' by commentators last season, was arguably the Tuatara's best outfielder in their inaugural campaign. He played in all 40 games for the franchise, ranking third in home runs (4), second in stolen bases (9) and third in batting average (.238) while topping the team in slugging percentage (.434).

"I had an absolute blast playing for the Tuatara last season and have been looking forward to coming back all off-season," Brown said.

"We only scratched the surface with what we are capable of last season and I have little doubt we can achieve great things this season."

In a disrupted debut season, the Tuatara posted a 14-26 record. During the campaign, they were forced to take two of their five home series' to locations in Australian due to a lack of a full time home ground in Auckland.

This season they'll play at North Harbour's QBE Stadium, with ground renovations already underway to accommodate the five home series' throughout the season.

Boyce, a constant in the Tuatara's starting pitching rotation, will be hoping to get some run support on the mound this year as he hopes to shake off the 1-6 record he posted in 10 starts last year.

"With a season under my belt I know a little more about the league and the types of players we will be coming up against and will be better prepared to face them," Boyce said.

For Hansen, the opportunity to play for the Tuatara in their debut season was a dream come true after having to trial for a spot in the wider squad at the start of the year.

Given the opportunity for regular game time, Hansen's versatility became an important asset for the Tuatara, as he had regular shifts in a number of positions.

"After getting a good taste of the ABL last season with the Tuatara I knew as soon as the season ended that I wanted to have another go," Hansen said.

"It is great to be able to play professional baseball in my own hometown in front of friends and family. That seemed like a dream once upon a time and now I get to live that out."

The Auckland Tuatara begin their season with a home series against the Perth Heat, with the first game on November 21.

Auckland Tuatara 2019/20 ABL schedule:

- November 21-24 v Perth (home)

- November 28- December 1 v Melbourne Aces(away)

- December 5-8 v Canberra Cavalry (home)

- December 12-15 v Brisbane Bandits (away)

- December 19-22 v Sydney Blue Sox (home)

- December 26-30 v Adelaide Bite (away)

- January 2-5 v Geelong-Korea (home)

- January 9-12 v Sydney Blue Sox (away)

- January 16-19 v Canberra Cavalry (away)

- January 23-26 v Brisbane Heat (home)