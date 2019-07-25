Once a noticeable feature throughout the All Blacks squad, the mullet movement has become a touchy subject for Jack Goodhue.

The All Blacks midfielder has remained true to the hairstyle - which is more than he can say for his teammates.

Goodhue's is the only mullet still seen flapping in the wind on the All Blacks training field, with the other players failing to remain loyal to the movement, which included Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett and Liam Squire.

Jordie and Beauden Barrett attempted to groom a mullet as part of the movement. Photo / Getty Images

The pain was evident during a media session on Thursday, when he took the opportunity to voice his disappointment after being asked if he felt deserted by his teammates.

"Betrayed is the better word to use," he said.

"Let's not talk about it."

Brodie Retallick's mullet had plenty of volume at the back. Photo / Getty Images

Goodhue appears to have no intention to change thing up, and was supported by Retallick in his loyalty to the do earlier in the week.

"Jack Goodhue is the only one soldiering on still. It's pretty impressive to be fair," he said.

The star mid-fielder can find some solace in the fact he has the support of one the most powerful people in the country.

When meeting with Jacinda Ardern ahead of the All Blacks' clash with South Africa in Wellington on Saturday, Goodhue was pleased to note the Prime Minister was "a fan of the mullet".