Organisers of the 2020 Olympics are promising the most innovative Games in history. A year out from the event, Michael Burgess takes an inside look at the futuristic world of the Tokyo Olympics.

When Eliza McCartney arrives in Tokyo for the Olympics next year she won't be travelling light.

Many athletes are laden with gear, but pole vaulters more than most.

McCartney, the Rio bronze and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will carry between eight and 10 poles in her bags, weighing up to 40kg.

But on arrival at the Japanese capital McCartney will be able to take a load off

