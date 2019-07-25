The Warriors are confident that Kodi Nikorima will be able to take the field against Parramatta on Saturday – but won't be taking any risks with the Kiwis half.

Nikorima sprained ankle ligaments in the act of scoring the Warriors' second try in their 19-18 win over the Sharks last Friday night.

He completed the match, but his foot was put in a moon boot immediately after the match.

The 25-year-old didn't participate in the team's field sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, with youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita running in the halves in his place.

But coach Stephen Kearney is hopeful in the prognosis for Nikorima.

"We will give him up to captains run [on Friday] to try to pass some areas that we want him to get to," said Kearney.

"[After the game] it was a matter of how it pulled up and how much he was able to do on it. I'm always optimistic. I'll give him every opportunity. The medical department is working their backsides off to get him right."

Nikorima has played every game since he joined the Warriors ahead of round nine this year. Considering the circumstances – and the fact he had never played with Blake Green before – he has adapted well and the duo are building a solid understanding.

After flashes of brilliance in his first seven games, he has set new standards over the last two weeks. His performance against the Broncos was his best in a Warriors jersey, and the effort in Wellington wasn't far behind, with another busy display.

Chanel Harris-Tavita. Photo / Photosport

He's becoming a vital cog, but Kearney was philosophical about the ramifications of his possible absence.

"If he is ready to go he is ready to go, if he is not, he's not," said Kearney. "[For Chanel] it will be no different to last time he came in and he did a pretty good job to be honest. Not a great deal fazes Chanel. He's got the luxury where he doesn't have to worry about pushing the team around he just needs to play his role [and I'm] super confident he will do a fine job."

Kearney confirmed that wing Ken Maumalo will be fit to start, after missing last Friday's match due to the ongoing effects of the concussion suffered against the Broncos.

"He passed some protocols, made a tackle yesterday on Patrick Herbert to close off an attacking move, did a bit more [on Wednesday]. He's in a lot better position than he was last week, I would anticipate that he will be fine."

After hardly playing this season, centre Blake Ayshford will make his second successive start, preferred to Patrick Herbert due to experience.

"[Patrick's] a young guy, in terms of the NRL and coming back off a hamstring injury, from an experience point of view to throw him straight into a pressure cooker situation can be a bit challenging," explained Kearney. "Blake did a pretty good job last week and I'm sure he will do that on Saturday."

The game at the new Bankwest Stadium also marks the first time Kearney has returned to the Parramatta area as a head coach since his unhappy stint at the Eels in 2011 and 2012 (The Warriors faced the Eels at ANZ stadium in the last two seasons).

"It's all part of the fabric of who I am and it was an experience that I took a lot of learning from," reflected Kearney. "[But Bankwest] looks a wonderful stadium. If we talk about Suncorp Stadium being the mecca of rugby league then Bankwest Stadium looks pretty similar."