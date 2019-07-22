The Silver Ferns are back on top of the world.

Under the guidance of Noeline Taurua, the Ferns claimed a thrilling Netball World Cup win over the Australian Diamonds this morning (NZT) in Liverpool restoring hope around New Zealand's future in the sport.

But with a raft of key players set to call time in their careers in the black dress, it begs the question, what comes next for the national side?

Much of the Silver Ferns' incredible comeback following last year's disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign has been credited to the return of captain Laura Langman and veteran Casey Kopua.

Advertisement

Noeline Taurua coach of New Zealand celebrates with Maria Folau, Casey Kopua and Shannon Saunders. Photo / Getty

Joining world-class shooter Maria Folau, the self-titled 'fosilettes' were key to the Ferns claiming gold.

It was the icing on the cake for Langman, Kopua and Folau who were all yet to add World Champions to their stellar netball careers.

But with the ultimate goal now ticked off, the trio are set to retire from the side taking almost 400 test caps worth of experience with them.

Taurua's future with the Ferns is also uncertain.

One day after the World Cup success, Taurua will fly back to rejoin her Sunshine Coast Lightning side for the final eight weeks of the Suncorp Super Netball competition.

The Australian league finishes in September, and only then will Taurua take time out to consider her future with the Ferns.

While it all might seem a bit gloom and doom losing so many key individuals who had made this Silver Ferns side so successful, former captain Bernice Mene held plenty of hope for the future.

Laura Langman will likely call time on her career following World Cup win. Photo / Getty

"Those players will be a bit of a loss but what they've done in the time they've come back is they have grown those young players beneath them," Mene, who first captained the Ferns in 1998, said.

"We saw the likes of Ameliaranne Ekenasio just rise to the task at hand and she was a bit of a star for us and I thought Gina Crampton, the final for her was her best match I believe in the whole tournament and that means she can go on and take heart from that moving forward.

"I think we've got some really good depth, Jane Watson, she's played a World Cup final now, so all those players can take the Silver Ferns onto the next step."

Netball fans will get a glimpse into the abilities of those upcoming players later this year when the Silver Ferns face Australia in four back-to-back games for the Constellation Cup.

The likes of young shooting sensations Aliyah Dunn and Maia Wilson are expected to earn more time in the black dress while defender Temalisi Fakahokotau is set to return after an ACL injury to her right knee last year ruled her out of the World Cup.

The Constellation Cup tips off at Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on October 13.