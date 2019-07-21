Cheree Kinnear rates the players of the Silver Ferns following their 47-45 Netball World Cup semifinals win over the England Roses.

Maria Folau 9

Putting up a player-of-the-match performance, Folau was once again accurate and confident under the hoop.

She was confident against her defenders finishing up with an 85 per cent hit rate.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10

Missing just one goal of her 26 shots - many of which were long-range - Ekenasio was a force to be reckoned with.

She carried herself with composure in the shooting circle and hardly looked flustered by England's defence, especially at critical moments.

