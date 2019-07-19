A Sunday evening cricket match between the Black Caps and India at Eden Park this summer can only go ahead if special consent is granted.

Eden Park's application for a waiver to allow the T20 match to go ahead comes as Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett calls for planning restrictions on the operation of the stadium to be eased permanently.

"We've got some handcuffs on Eden Park and as a result it is not going to operate at its optimum. I want to see the handcuffs come off a little bit.

"I don't think the [planning] constraints represent truly the views of Aucklanders or respect the benefit and opportunities we have."

Advertisement

Eden Park is allowed to host 25 events each year, including six concerts, but they have time restrictions and no fixtures are allowed on Sunday nights.

Barnett described the restrictions as "shameful, anti-competitive, a restraint on trade and … an anachronism."

The 20-over match is scheduled for Auckland Anniversary Weekend and India's Republic Day.

Barnett said it would attract a capacity crowd and a television audience of hundreds of millions.

"It's a test for the venue, another attempt to be able to fulfill the potential of the venue after the slap down of the Phil Collins headliner charity fundraiser and get Auckland back onto promoters' calendars."

Eden Park is seeking an 11pm finish time which it said, in its application, is a vital element of hosting matches involving India's national team as it "better aligns with viewing times in India and is essential to television rights deals".

Matt Henry celebrates a wicket against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi final match. Photo / Photosport

Submissions close on July 23. Auckland Council will decide whether to have a hearing and the decision is subject to appeal.

It is understood the Eden Park Neighbours Association, which has opposed expansion of events at the stadium, is considering the application.

Time and noise restrictions on events have long been in place for the Mt Eden stadium which began life as a cricket ground in 1903 and is surrounded by villas.

Current controls were set in 2016 as part of the Auckland Unitary Plan process.

Auckland Council could seek a permanent change to those controls or Eden Park Trust could do so via a private plan change.

Time and cost is always a factor, Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said. "The cost of a private plan change application is likely to be significant, with no real certainty in respect of the outcome.

"The current Precinct Plan does contemplate the holding of up to six concerts each year, and we are continuing to explore our options to ensure maximum utilisation of Eden Park for the benefit of the people of Auckland and New Zealand."

Eden Park's last annual report showed a loss of $7.6 million.

It this year received $63 million from Auckland Council to replace loans and fund maintenance.