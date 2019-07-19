The 2019 Ashes series is right around the corner and Australia will have plenty of reasons to want to take revenge on England.

England's controversial debut World Cup win has the side confident of knocking off the Aussies, especially after they thrashed the Aussies in the semi-final.

The old enemy also have plenty of weight behind them with the royal family heaping praise on the English for their breakthrough triumph.

The royals were at several games throughout the World Cup with Prince Harry both opening the World Cup and sending a message to both sides ahead of the final.

Advertisement

He kept the stronger message for the English however.

"The whole country is behind you, you know what to do and I have no doubt that history will be made by this fantastic team," the message read.

Prince Andrew also awarded the World Cup trophy and the Queen and Prince Philip sent a message to both finalists after the game.

"Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England Men's Cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today's World Cup Final.

"I also extend my commiserations to the runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today's contest and throughout the tournament."

But it was Prince Charles who couldn't help but look forward as England look to complete the double against Australia.

England star Ben Stokes may have even more to with the royals with British PM frontrunner Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have both raised the possibility of making the World Cup hero Sir Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder hit 84 off 98 balls to force the Super Over, despite controversial circumstances including the now infamous "Bat of God" incident.

Asked at the end of a leadership debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO, Johnson said: "I will give dukedoms, whatever — I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms. Yes is the answer, absolutely".

Hunt said "of course".

It could have been different for Stokes, after reports emerged he asked umpires to take away the four runs.

Eleven Englishmen have been knighted for services to cricket including former skipper Sir Alastair Cook.

Stokes has also bounced back after he missed the 2017-18 Ashes when he was investigated by police after an incident in Bristol which left a man in hospital with facial injuries.

Former English captain Andrew Strauss said the incident helped shape Stokes into the man he is today.

"I remember going to the police station and spending a long time with Clare, his wife, waiting for him to come out of jail," Strauss said. "What struck me was his character because he stood up and said 'I've got this horribly wrong. I apologise sincerely for what I've done'.

"From that moment on, I thought it was going to be a good thing for him. I knew it would be very noisy and hard for us to navigate but people can go two ways after something like that.

"Anyone who has played with Ben knows what an incredible person he is to have on your team. I think we've seen some of those rough edges smoothed a little over the last 12 or 18 months without him losing that competitive streak and incredible desire to win."

Stokes, who said it was a three-day World Cup celebration, said he had turned his focus to the Ashes.

The last time Australia won an Ashes series in England was 2001.

But England will be fired up after their success.

"We may be world champions but also want to be Ashes winners as well," said the 28-year-old Stokes.

"Everyone here deserves to feel like a champion because we've just won it but when it comes to the Ashes it's going to be heads on again because it has to be.

"Whether you're winning or losing games, you've just got to wipe the slate clean."

Australia's preparations for the August 1 start to the Ashes are set to ramp up with an inter-squad game before the 16-man Aussie team is selected.

"I don't think the game in Southampton is going to be an out-and-out trial game and everyone is on red alert," Test captain Tim Paine said after a drawn tour game against an England Lions team.

"We know obviously the players that we have got in the squad, we know potentially what the make up of our team looks like. But we want to make sure we have got all bases covered."