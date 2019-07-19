New Zealand Rugby has been advised to cancel more than 700 tickets for the All Blacks upcoming test against South Africa as they take a stand against fraudulent sales.

After ongoing issues with tickets purchased on secondary market channels such as Viagogo, Ticketek passed the advice on to NZR. As a result the 700-plus tickets will not be vaild from the match in Wellington on July 27.

NZR chief commercial officer Richard Thomas said cancelling the tickets was a matter of taking a stand against fraud.

"Unfortunately, it is highly likely that some of these tickets will have already been on-sold to unknowing fans on the secondary market and those fans may only discover their tickets are invalid when they present them at the gate at Westpac Stadium."

The All Blacks game against the Springboks is already close to a sellout, and the cancelled tickets will be reissued and resold to the general public. Anyone concerned about the validity of tickets purchased on secondary market channels has been advised to contact Ticketqueries@nzrugby.co.nz.

"Our message to fans is that if you choose to buy All Blacks tickets on the secondary market through online resellers like Viagogo, you run a huge risk of not entering the venue or having to pay inflated prices for tickets."

The match will be the All Blacks' second of the year after they meet Argentina in Buenos Aires this Sunday morning (NZ time).