Israel Folau, husband of Kiwi netball star Maria, will likely be in attendance as the Silver Ferns take on Australia at the Netball World Cup.

The 30-year-old has reportedly travelled to support Maria and the Silver Ferns who face the reigning world champions tonight, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Israel was spotted in Liverpool.

Regardless of the outcome, both teams will progress to the semifinals having won their first four matches of the tournament.

At the start of 2019, the former rugby player might have thought he'd be in camp with the Wallabies gearing up for the Rugby Championship at this time of the year, however, his career was thrown into turmoil earlier in the piece.

Folau's contract with Rugby Australia was terminated following a code of conduct hearing instigated after he shared an image on Instagram that said "hell awaits" homosexuals and other "sinners".

The fallout of his comments not only affected him, but also his family. In an interview with Sky News, Folau said the situation had been "extremely hard" on Maria.

"She has been dragged into this situation unexpectedly and it's been very frustrating for her," he said. "I'm very lucky she is a strong woman, she is the same as me, convicted by her faith. She is continuing to march on and stay strong."

A controversial crowdfunding page was launched by Folau to raise money for his legal battle last month, using Maria's name and image as part of his plea. He posted about it on Instagram before the page was taken down.

Maria later shared the post on her Instagram account, in what was her first public acknowledgement of his situation.