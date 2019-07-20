World Rugby bosses have taken action against manufacturers and sellers of fake replica All Black Rugby World Cup jerseys.

The Herald on Sunday revealed last weekend that at least two Chinese-based companies were already manufacturing cheap knock-offs of the new-look strips that the men in black will wear at the tournament in Japan.

The new jerseys – which feature intricate koru and fern patterns – had only been released to the public by adidas and New Zealand Rugby on July 1.

Counterfeiters wasted little time in producing their own range – which feature the official Rugby World Cup logo -

