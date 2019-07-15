Another one in the bag for the Silver Ferns.

Claiming their fourth straight win of the Netball World Cup with a 79-36 victory over Zimbabwe, the Ferns continued to make strides in the right direction.

The clash was yet another opportunity for head coach Noeline Taurua to rotate her bench and test players at different positions.

And with Thursday's make-or-break clash against the Australian Diamonds fast approaching, it was the perfect time to start solidifying combinations on court.

Advertisement

"We've done enough with rotations now," Taurua said. "Over the next couple of days as we prepare for that Australia game, everything will be about consolidating those combinations on court.

"Our defensive strategies are coming together quite nicely too ... we're trudging along in a nice way and every day we're better than the previous."

The Ferns took a bit of time to settle in the opening quarter with Zimbabwe keeping things goal-for-goal, and at one stage, leading by two.

Wing attack Perpetua Siyachitema was influential for Zimbabwe in the midcourt, linking the connection between her defence and attacking units.

But it didn't take long for the Ferns to adjust to the Zimbabwean style as they accelerated ahead with a hefty 11-goal lead.

Things opened up further in the second quarter when Bailey Mes was introduced alongside long-time shooting partner Maria Folau.

Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns shoots a goal. Photo / Getty

Mes continued her return to the international netball court in style as her undeniable connection with Folau from playing many years together in the Northern Mystics, shone through once again.

With Folau back out the front in goal attack and Mes providing a strong option under the post, Ferns' midcourters Gina Crampton and captain Laura Langman were able to set a nice flow in motion through the attacking end.

The Zimbabwean shooting unit remained accurate throughout the second half putting up a commendable performance under the pressure of Silver Ferns defenders Casey Kopua and Phoenix Karaka.

But with Zimbabwe's high total of turnovers presenting them with little opportunity to score and Silver Fern Te Paea Selby-Rickit putting up an impressive 23/23 in the final stanza, New Zealand stormed ahead to another big win.

The Ferns will have one more outing before they face Australia with a game against Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning at 2am (NZT).