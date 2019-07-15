With Black Caps captain Kane Williamson averaging more than 80 runs per innings during the Cricket World Cup, it's hard to argue against him being named the Player of the Tournament.

However upon learning he'd won the award, Williamson's reaction was priceless.

He simply asked: "Me?"

As England celebrated their World Cup victory over the Black Caps, TV coverage showed a brief conversation between an official and Williamson before the award was handed out. While the coverage had no audio of the conversation, the official gave Williamson some instructions and he soon strutted out to collect the award.

Williamson scored the fourth most runs in the tournament with 578, with the second highest batting average (82.57) and his 148-run knock against the West Indies was the fourth highest single innings score.

Under his captaincy, the Black Caps posted the best team winning percentage of the tournament, winning 75 per cent of their games.

