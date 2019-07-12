EDITORIAL:

Four years ago, the Black Caps - moulded in the image of swashbuckling captain Brendon McCullum - captivated the Cricket World Cup with their bold style of play.

Undefeated through pool play, buoyed by a frenzied penultimate-ball semifinal victory, no target was too big, and no bowling attack seemed insurmountable.

Erring on the side of attack was the message, and the cricketing gods seemed to respond in kind. Until they didn't.

The Black Caps slumped to a seven-wicket final defeat to Australia, McCullum dismissed without scoring, and the dream was over.

