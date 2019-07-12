COMMENT

MONDAY

Go you Black Caps! But let's be honest. As we prepare to face India in the semifinals, we don't stand a chance.

We have no mental toughness. We have no reserves of strength. We have no hope. We're going to get hammered, squashed underfoot, nailed to the cross.

But now isn't the time for put-downs. We should be happy we'll end up in fourth place. We're lucky to have even made it this far because we've had a shocker of a World Cup. Where do you start? We can't score runs and that's a fundamental part of cricket.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY