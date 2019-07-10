The Black Caps booked a spot in the Cricket World Cup final and even better news for New Zealand fans, Sunday's match will be shown live free to air.

Prime TV have announced they will air the game with coverage beginning at 9pm on Sunday. Sky are the New Zealand broadcasters of the tournament.

Radio Sport will have live commentary and on iHeartRadio.

Kane Williamson's side reached a second straight final with a dramatic 18-run win over favourites India this morning.

They will meet either defending champions Australia or hosts England to decide the 2019 World Cup champion.

England and Australia clash in Birmingham tonight. England are slight favourites despite losing to Australia during group play.

For New Zealand either opponent is an intriguing prospect. Australia beat the Black Caps in the final four years ago so there would be a chance to seek redemption. The chance to beat England at the home of cricket could also be a welcoming opportunity for Kane Williamson and his men.

The Black Caps will be the underdogs regardless of which side they face having lost to both England and Australia in group play.

