Kiwi long distance runner Zane Robertson's set a new New Zealand record during his marathon debut on the Gold Coast.

Robertson finished third in a time of two-hours-eight-minutes-and-19 seconds, which is seven seconds faster than the mark previously set by his twin brother Jake.

Zane Robertson's time is inside both this year's world championships and next year's Tokyo Olympics qualifying standards.

He now holds the national records over the 10km, 15km, 20km, half marathon and marathon distances.

A groin injury denied Robertson the chance to make his marathon debut at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year.

His time was more than eight minutes faster than the gold medallist.