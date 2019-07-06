Scott Robertson is breaking new ground as Crusaders coach — and continues to add mindboggling new breakdancing moves to his impressive CV.

The Crusaders' 19-3 Super Rugby win over the Jaguares was a special triumph for Robertson. He is the first coach to win three titles in a row – the Crusaders won three in a row starting in the late 90s, but Robertson has this one by himself.

Razor Breakdance 2019 🕺🏼 Is there a better way to celebrate a #SuperRugby title than a Razor Robertson breakdance? 🎥 SKY Sport NZ Posted by Investec Super Rugby on Saturday, 6 July 2019

"This breakdancing has become his staple, his calling card," said suitably impressed Fox Rugby host Nick McArdle after win on Saturday night in Christchurch.

"That's three from three and it looks like he might have worked on it during the season.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson performs a break-dance as celebrates his team's 19-3 win in the Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and the Jaguares in Christchurch. Photo / AP.

"A nice moment that would mean a lot for that city given what has happened this year."

Captain Sam Whitelock said the win was special because of what it meant for a city rocked by the March 15 terror shootings which resulted in 51 deaths.

Incredibly, Robertson also won a Super Rugby threepeat for the Crusaders as a player.

He is contracted as Crusaders coach for two more seasons but the former Test loose forward has already put his hat in the ring to succeed All Blacks boss Steve Hansen after this year's Rugby World Cup.

"Thank god for that," Robertson said after the final whistle.

"It was a massive relief, and it was a party tonight even though the rugby was pretty uneventful in a rugby sense in terms of points.

"On defence it was tough, it was a grind but everyone climbed into it and knew that a bit of history was going to be made.