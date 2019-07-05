Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best first XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 first XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Last week's rankings:

15. Southland Boys' High School

14. St Peter's College

13. De La Salle College

Advertisement

12. St Bede's College

11. Kelston Boys' High School

10. Scots College

9. Nelson College

8. Sacred Heart College

7. St Kentigern College

6. King's College

5. Auckland Grammar School

4. Hamilton Boys' High School

3. Rotorua Boys' High School

2. Otago Boys' High School

1. Hastings Boys' High School

Midweek matches

Nelson College managed to hang on in the dying minutes of their match against Whanganui Collegiate to win the annual Quadrangular Tournament in Wellington. Nelson College triumphed 13-7 in terrible weather conditions with the final three minutes played right on their try line. They had earlier managed to see off Christ's College by 26-14.

Wellington College suffered a 32-5 defeat to Whanganui Collegiate on the first day and drew with Christ's College (18-all) on the second.

Fulltime Nelson College 13 - 7 Wanganui Collegiate Posted by High School Top 200 on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

St Kentigern College put on a clinic in their Moascar Cup clash against New Plymouth Boys' High School (45-0), while Hamilton Boys' High School won a thriller against Tauranga Boys' College (21-19), and Lindisfarne College crushed cross-town rivals St John's College Hastings (39-5).

Down south, Otago Boys' High School stunned Christchurch Boys' High School with a comeback for the ages – scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half to win 37-27. John McGlashan College won the Trust Bank Cup, defeating a spirited Timaru Boys' High School 29-22.

This weekend's games

Mercedes Hodge of Hastings Boys' High School is tackled by Jayden Keelan of Palmerston North Boys' High School earlier this season. Photo / Getty Images

New Plymouth Boys' High School host the country's number one First XV team, Hastings Boys' High School, who are looking more impressive with every game.

Led by the indomitable Jordan Thompson-Dunn and Mercedes Hodge at the back, Hastings Boys' have won four from four to sit near the apex of the Super Eight points table, with only Hamilton Boys' High looking likely to challenge them.

New Plymouth Boys' have some explosive players in their lineup, No 8 Thomas Murray-Edwards, prop Tuterangi Anderson, and first-five Jack Parker are all capable of something special, but they'll need more than that – and home-ground advantage – to cause an upset after claiming a solitary win in the competition - against Super Eight whipping boys Gisborne Boys' High School.

Saturday, 6 July: 12.30pm: New Plymouth Boys' High School v Hastings Boys' High School (New Plymouth Boys' High School)

Scots College's Oryaan Kalolo. Photo / Supplied

In Wellington, the Williment Cup will be up for grabs when Scots College and St Patrick's College Silverstream clash in arguably the biggest game of their season.

Both teams are undefeated, with St Pat's Silverstream comfortable in possession and without and able to switch seamlessly between defence and attack. Led by towering lock Akira Ieremia, whose second-row combination with Marco Venter is growing in stature, and bruising prop Mika Felix, St Pat's have to provide ball to the exciting backline - with no one in better form than winger Year 11 Winger Tony Solomona

I just can't look past Scots College for this one, however, as they have a star-studded backline with the creative genius of fullback Rodrick Solo and the running power of Ethan Webster-Nonu. Webster-Nonu is one of the most promising young players in New Zealand, and equally destructive is Oryaan Kalolo – give this guy any space and he will make teams pay.

Saturday, 6 July: 2.30pm: Scots College v St Patrick's College Silverstream (Scots College, Wellington)

Max Hughes, captain of Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo / Photosport

In a Crusaders Championship clash that could define both sides' season, St Bede's travel to Christchurch Boys High School looking for a win to solidify their title credentials.

St Bede's will hope to have talismanic Kynan Stowers-Smith back from injury, as without him it could be a tough ask.

Christchurch Boys' will need to bounce back following their unexpected defeat to Otago Boys' with captain Max Hughes leading the way. It's been an inconsistent season for Hughes' team but they are still a chance to win the competition and make it to the National Top 4.

Max, Ollie Lewis, Callum Simpson and Keegan McGregor are all game-breakers but they need to start stringing some performances together – starting against St Bede's.

Saturday, 6 July: 2.45pm: Christchurch Boys' High School v St Bede's College (Christchurch Boys' High School)