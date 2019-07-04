Kiwi weightlifter David Liti is out here literally lifting trucks.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist showcased his sporting talents in the real world by helping change a tyre by lifting the back of a truck.

Liti shared a video of the feat on his Instagram account.

"One day before flying in to Samoa," he wrote in the post. "Anyone over there need help changing their tyres, you know where to find me."

David Liti during a successful lift in the Men's +105kg Final at last year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty Images

The 23-year-old won gold in the +105 kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. His total lift of 403kg was a Games record.

At the closing ceremony, Liti won the David Dixon Award for sportsmanship after his kind gestures and words of respect to his weightlifting rival Lauititi Lui who injured himself during the competition.