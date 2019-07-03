COMMENT:

Welcome to a day out at the ballpark, with a twist.

A day where the United States and English anthems play back-to-back, and their flags fly in unison.

A day where Winston Churchill wins the large-scale mascot race around the mounds, Sweet Caroline is belted out, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge shirts are everywhere.

Miles from its traditional home, this was a day of an authentic baseball experience.

Never have Americans felt so at home in Britain.

Following in the footsteps of the NFL at Wembley Stadium and the NBA at the O2 Arena, Major League Baseball made its

