Welcome to a day out at the ballpark, with a twist.

A day where the United States and English anthems play back-to-back, and their flags fly in unison.

A day where Winston Churchill wins the large-scale mascot race around the mounds, Sweet Caroline is belted out, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge shirts are everywhere.

Miles from its traditional home, this was a day of an authentic baseball experience.

Never have Americans felt so at home in Britain.

Following in the footsteps of the NFL at Wembley Stadium and the NBA at the O2 Arena, Major League Baseball made its first foray into Europe by staging two games between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium last weekend, under the slogan "Old rivalry, new ground".

Perched behind the glistening outfield, to the left of the Yankees' bullpen, the transformation of the same venue I watched the All Blacks trounce Namibia four years ago at the Rugby World Cup, and where West Ham United stage their home English Premier League matches, was remarkable.

In 23 days organisers turned the 2012 Olympic venue, where Usain Bolt captured another 100m gold medal, into a picturesque baseball playground.

Clay for the pitcher's mound and home plate, along with 345 tonnes of dirt for the infield, were shipped in from America. They then laid 43,251 square metres of artificial turf on top of the grass surface to create the diamond field.

Four hundred metres of fencing, batting cages, dugouts and temporary clubhouses were built and installed to complete the revamp.

Ok, so this wasn't Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium but it doesn't get much better than travelling 40 minutes across town, to east London's alternative Hackney district, situated alongside the canals with tag-clad garage bars, on a stunning summer's day to watch baseball's two most iconic teams slug it out.

No matter where you sit on the rabid Red Sox fan to barely know the rules spectrum, the occasion was impossible not to appreciate.

For a taste of American culture, a day at the ballpark ranks right up there, too. From the double foot-long hotdogs to double pint beers, big is always best with the Yanks.

They don't do anything in halves.

Popcorn, ice-cream served in plastic baseball hats, Krispy Kreme doughnuts (only sold in three packs, of course), nachos, you name it, all the American classics were consumable in extra-large portions, with all the usual trimmings.

The English twists extended to ice-cold Pimm's sold from the stands to your seat, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, visiting the clubhouses and taking the field for the ceremonial first pitch on opening day.

The Yankees even gave the royal couple a cap and baby-sized jersey with their son's name, Archie, on the back. Smart marketing, that.

After previously staging games in Mexico, Japan, Australia and Puerto Rico, this splash across the pond was an undoubted home run hit; the 118,000 fans that turned out over the two days treated to a rare run-fest.

On Saturday the Yankees and defending World Series champion Red Sox combined for a staggering 30 runs and 37 hits in a four-hour 42-minute marathon. Sixteen pitchers were used – neither starter completing the first inning.

The Yankees, top of the American League West division, eventually won 17-13.

USA Today reported the Yankees and Red Sox have played 2200 times since 1903, and only once have they ever scored more runs, and only twice have there been longer nine-inning games – the Saturday match missing the record by a mere three minutes.

Maybe the US$60,000 bonus each player received inspired, though when you're pocketing $30 million per season it's not exactly a huge incentive.

On Sunday the Red Sox continued the flurry of flush connections with four runs in the first innings, sending the crowd into a delirious state, only for the Yankees to respond and complete the maiden London Series sweep with a 12-8 victory, thanks to a nine-run seventh innings turnaround.

After a weekend in which runs cracked the half century, it's no wonder merchandise flew off the stands.

In terms of entertainment, no sporting event I've attended matched this. Music played between almost every pitch or batting change to encourage fan participation throughout. And while that can be a bit naff or force-fed at many events, it fitted this one perfectly.

Even the classic "take me out to the ball game" featured, with everyone singing on their feet.

Not once did it feel contrived.

"To see the reaction from the venue, the energy in the building was non-stop, both days," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It never let up. It felt like a huge event and it was fun to be part of."

Next year rivalries are set to resume but, this time, the St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will fill the bases.

This dynamic day at the makeshift ballpark will take some matching, but I'll be back for more.

A few of quick thoughts on the 'learnings' from the Super Rugby semifinals:

• Dane Coles is the world's best hooker again.

• Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett are huge losses for the Crusaders. Braydon Ennor is a lethal attacking threat but he was exposed defensively in the midfield – this one aspect the All Blacks will need to address.

• Beauden Barrett's passing at the line is highly underrated.

• Nic Berry and his officials should be held to account for the poor non-call on Sam Whitelock at the death. Imagine the uproar if that was Maro Itoje against the All Blacks in a World Cup knockout.

• Don't write off the Jaguares. They will be inspired for their shot at history, and possess multi-dimensional attacking threats, from the rolling maul to offloading game and pace in the wide channels.