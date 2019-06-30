Increase mandatory video scrutiny.

That's the only solution, in order to avoid the sort of fulltime refereeing howler which turned the brilliant Christchurch Super Rugby semifinal into a sham.

It should have been a night to celebrate. Instead, the game left a hollow feeling.

The legitimacy of the final, where the Crusaders will play the Jaguares, is also affected. This is just not good enough.

Advertisement

You may not like the potentially intrusive element of more video refereeing influence. I may not like it.

But rugby has to get the big moments right, so it has to let the eye in the sky have a greater say. There is no other way.

Rugby needs to acknowledge that something went horribly wrong on a night which had come gloriously right until then. It's not the first time, and it won't be the last unless changes are made.

There were three stages of emotions during the pulsating clash between the Kiwi rivals.

Until Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett turned the game around with a brilliant run just before halftime, it was a bore and a snore with the Crusaders plodding to an inevitable but messy victory.

Then the chiller turned into a thriller thanks to a stonking second half in which the unfancied Hurricanes were inspired by TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett.

Then the game fell over again on fulltime with the sort of refereeing decision which makes you want to hurl a brick, or something even bigger like the rugby rule book, through the TV.

What's the point of all those rules if they ignore them when it counts most?

The Hurricanes were robbed. We were robbed. The men in yellow deserved one last dig at a match winning try, and it could have made for a glorious finish.

Rugby must seek greater integrity in the crowded professional sports market.

Everyone knows that the Hurricanes deserved an attacking scrum or a penalty in the final moments.

Even ref Nic Berry will know, now that it is way too late.

Instead, the Crusaders were given the ball for a Hurricanes' knock on which didn't happen.

To be honest, the decision looked wrong from the very moment Berry made it and replays bore this point out. Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock had erred or transgressed.

But refs are human, and it's impossible to get every decision right in the rugby free-for-all.

Somehow, greater video scrutiny has to come in when massive games and titles are on the line, particularly in the final minutes when wrongs cannot be righted.

The issue can't be left to lie.

Because it will happen again, and probably in Japan this year.



Exclusive club...

Sonny Bill Williams...well travelled. Photo / Photosport

It's another great day for Ponsonby rugby. The most successful club in All Black production history (along with Otago University) has another name for its impressive honours board – Sonny Bill Williams.

SBW began his guest stint for Ponies when the mighty blue and blacks played Grammar Tech on Saturday, thanks to a nifty little transfer deal from his home union which is (apparently) still Counties Manukau.

Yes, yes. We all know Ponsonby is not particularly close to Counties Manukau. Just don't sweat the small stuff.

Fair to say that the great man sure gets around and normal rules don't really seem to apply when he is involved.

SBW will be Ponsonby All Black No. 47, unless he joins another club before the Rugby Championship begins. And you couldn't completely rule that out.

Then again, will Puni in Counties Manukau still claim him?

He is a man of many firsts and appearing on two honours boards at once is certainly not beyond him.

Stay tuned.



For my money…

Dane Coles...the number one number two. Photo / Getty Images

TJ Perenara's dynamic all round game is suited to the way rugby has evolved and he should start in the full-strength All Blacks ahead of Aaron Smith, the fast passing master.

Hooker Dane Coles is back – for all of Codie Taylor's great work, he will never have the Coles x-factor. Coles, after all those weird injury problems, should reclaim the All Blacks No. 2 jersey.

And finally, Scott Barrett is so impressive that he deserves the odd start in major tests in his true position at lock (rather than blindside flanker) ahead of Brodie Retallick or Sam Whitelock.

Not that I'd break up the great lock pairing for the really big games.

But Barrett is certainly putting the pressure on them, a fantastic effort given that the Retallick-Whitelock pairing is the greatest in rugby history.

Giving Barrett a start now and then will also reduce the wear and tear on Retallick and Whitelock.