Increase mandatory video scrutiny.

That's the only solution, in order to avoid the sort of fulltime refereeing howler which turned the brilliant Christchurch Super Rugby semifinal into a sham.

It should have been a night to celebrate. Instead, the game left a hollow feeling.

The legitimacy of the final, where the Crusaders will play the Jaguares, is also affected. This is just not good enough.

You may not like the potentially intrusive element of more video refereeing influence. I may not like it.

But rugby has to get the big moments right, so it has to let the eye in