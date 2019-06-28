Silver Ferns 88

Fiji 30

The Silver Ferns put the polish on their preparations for Saturday's Cadbury Netball Series decider with a convincing 88-30 win over the Fiji Pearls in Auckland.

After Thursday'smemorable outing, the Silver Ferns get another crack against the NZ Men's Invitational team after falling by four in the historic opening clash while Fiji and the All Stars will play off for third.

Shouldering a big workload in the previous two days, captain Laura Langman and defender Jane Watson had time on the sidelines on Friday evening while shooter Bailey Mes was ruled out of the match after receiving a knock against the men.

Down to three shooters meant Maria Folau, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Te Paea Selby-Rickit were rotated at regular intervals during the match.

The young and new-look Pearls, also hampered by injury to several players, were under early pressure after the Silver Ferns, playing at a quick clip, got away to a flyer - pushing out to a 9-1 lead.

With plenty of ball in their hands, Folau and Ekenasio shared the shooting load expertly, the visitors struggling to get enough possession to their own shooters despite the impressive efforts of goalkeeper Episake Kahatoka, who has delivered strong form throughout the series, and wing defence Alisi Galo.

It was the Silver Ferns who powered away to a 20-8 lead at the first break.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images

The Pearls made some amends on the resumption with a positive response, the introduction of wing attack Kaitlyn Fisher helping deliver a greater flow of ball to effective shooter Matila Vocea, all done with a touch of Pacific flair.

The Silver Ferns defensive unit of Shannon Saunders (centre), Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Phoenix Karaka (goal defence) and Casey Kopua (goalkeeper) had their moments of success in shutting down Fiji's attacking moment as they headed to the halftime break with a 43-19 lead.

After a spell on the bench, Ekenasio returned for the third stanza with Selby-Rickit moving back to goal shoot, Karin Burger and Jane Watson coming off the bench to wing defence and goalkeeper respectively, and Sokolich-Beatson slipping into goal defence.

Regaining the ascendancy, it was a productive quarter for the home side with Ekenasio sparkling on attack while defensively Sokolich-Beatson, Burger and Watson picked off a string of intercepts to restrict the Pearls to just seven goals. It was the Silver Ferns who bounded into the last break with a decisive 64-26 lead.

In the early game, the NZ Men completed a clean sweep of group play after posting a comfortable 59-44 win over the All Stars.